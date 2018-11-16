Letter: Don’t let restaurant block the ‘peanut line’

I have lived in Amherst since 1968. I am a senior and an an avid bicycle rider. I am writing to strongly support the town’s lawsuit against Grover’s Bar and Grill as detailed in a recent Buffalo News article.

This usurping of town property is totally unacceptable, especially in light of recent goals to make Amherst more walker and bike friendly. This piece of property is part of the “peanut line” where many of us walk.

But even more importantly, the peanut line is the missing link to join with Clarence, Akron, Tonawanda and now Pendleton and Lockport to make the Northtowns truly pedestrian and bike friendly.

I attended two meetings at Williamsville North High School this spring and summer designed to gather community input into improving life in Amherst and know that in addition to more sidewalks and bike lanes, the expansion of the peanut line as a bike path is under consideration.

If Ms. Hartman, the owner of Grover’s, is allowed to use“Use” this property for a parking lot, it will make it all the more difficult to reach the improved active lifestyle goals set out by our elected officials

Phyllis J. Newman

East Amherst