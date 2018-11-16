Letter: Democrats lack the grace of Conservative GOP

Hmm … OK! Democrats win back the House of Representatives. What do Conservative Republicans do? They accept the results! It’s a new day. They go on with their lives. No rioting, no looting, no fires, no breaking windows, no police cars overturned, no threatening to blow up the White House and no pink women’s body part hats.

So you would think the liberal, progressive left would be happy. No. They surround Tucker Carlson’s house in protest for having an opinion. Yes. They are the unhinged liberal left of the Democratic Party.

Christopher Misztal

Boston