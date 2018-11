Let’s see. There are many words to describe President Donald Trump – bully, dishonest, egomaniac, liar, narcissistic, unfaithful, nativistic, racist, etc. But one trait stands out most – un-Christian!

Based on Trump’s speeches and policies, you can’t be both a Trump supporter and a practicing Christian. If you disagree, check out the “Sermon on the Mount” – Matthew Chapter 5.

Harris Wienke

Hamburg