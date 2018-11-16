Letter: Buffalo String Works showcases our diversity

I would hope everyone is aware of the thrilling music program taking place on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo String Works under the direction of Virginia Barron and Yuki Numata Resnick who with the assistance of a dozen teachers are teaching Burmese, Thai and other immigrant children how to play the violin, viola, cello and added this year, the bass.

The program has grown remarkably with its leadership and the support of the community. I attended a concert two years ago when about 15 kids performed. The program has grown each year and 90 are now involved.

Yesterday I attended a concert where48 performed. You can see how the children are learning and loving this music. Their sense of pride is palpable. What a great way to help immigrants acculturate into their surroundings, to mature, develop confidence and most especially to learn to love music. This is something that will stay with them all of their lives.

Buffalo welcomes its immigrants in so many ways, none better than Buffalo String Works. Look for an opportunity to see them in an upcoming concert.

Marcia Rashman Frankel

Williamsville