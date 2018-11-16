Letter: Bishop should study the word ‘integrity’

Bishop Richard J. Malone states it’s difficult to have one’s integrity questioned. He is right.

He should ask every one of the children who went to their parents about what was happening to them behind the altar. He should go to each mother who watched her broken child become depressed, anxious, perhaps in later years alcoholic or suicidal. Sexual abuse does that to kids.

Then Malone should study the word integrity, “the state of being unimpaired; perfect condition; the quality or state of being of sound moral principle, uprightness, honesty, sincerity.” What part of this word applies to him?

There is no question: Malone’s integrity is not being questioned. The answer is in. He must resign.

Lynn Sullivan

Orchard Park