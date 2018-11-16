Deaths Death Notices
LAWSON, Dennis J.
LAWSON - Dennis J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Gail M. (nee Cook) Lawson; devoted father of Daniel (Shannon) Lawson, Steven (Lauren) Lawson and Thomas Lawson; cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren; loving son of the late Vincent and Dolores (nee McNamara) Lawson; dear brother of the late David Lawson and Donald (Vicki) Lawson; fond brother-in-law of Michele Sedor; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
