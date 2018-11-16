LAUX, James J.

LAUX - James J. November 13, 2018, at the age of 90, of East Amherst, owner and former CEO of Laux Sporting Goods. Loving husband for 67 years to Angeline P. (nee Plucinik); father of Kathleen M (Ronald) Molnar, David A Laux (Sue Hughes), Carol T. Infanti (Mike Pearson), JoAnne (Michael) O'Hara; grandfather of Kelly (Joseph) Peters, Andrea (Richard) Spinelli, Keri (Zachary) Coleman, Kristine O'Hara, Jamie (Mark) Rademacher, Lisa Infanti and Nicole Infanti; great-grandfather to Jordan, Scarlett, Nora, Hayley and Hudson; brother to Mary (John) Stahl and the late Richard (Florence) Laux; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and Family may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd, East Amherst. Please gather to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations can be made to Hospice. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.