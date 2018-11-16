KAZMARK, Michael W., Sr.

KAZMARK - Michael W., Sr. Age 77, of East Otto, died November 14, 2018. Beloved father of Michael Jr. (Lisa) Kazmark, Terry (Heidi) Kazmark and the late Jackie Kazmark; also survived by many loving family members. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 am. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville. Full notice and online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com