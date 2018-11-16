Jamestown Police investigate gun-related incident

Jamestown Police were investigating a non-injury incident involving the discharge of a firearm that occurred at about 2 p.m. Friday on West 8th and Cherry streets in the city.

According to Jamestown Police Capt. Robert Samuelson, there was an altercation between two people who both pulled out firearms. One of them began shooting towards a house, Samuelson said.

After firing multimple shots, the shooter fled the scene and headed north on Cherry Street towards West 9th Street, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Police were investigating and asked anyone who may have information about the incident to call the Jamestown Police tip line at 483-8477.