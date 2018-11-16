Going to see 'Hamilton' in Buffalo? Here's an FAQ on tickets, parking and more

It's finally time to see "Hamilton" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. But whether you're a regular Shea's-goer or someone who doesn't get downtown often, you may have questions about attending the Broadway spectacle. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.

What if I haven't received my tickets? If your tickets haven't come in the mail yet, contact the Shea's box office at 847-0850.

What is a "mobile ticket"? If you have an email with a mobile ticket, that means you chose that option when ordering. Just present your mobile ticket via your phone at the door like you would a "normal" ticket. The person whose name is on the ticket must be there with photo ID. You can't print or forward mobile tickets, but you can “exchange” it for a hard copy ticket at the Shea’s box office in advance if you prefer.

Where do I pick up tickets the night of the show? Go to Will Call at the Main Street vestibule. Again, you will need photo ID that matches the name the tickets were purchased under.

When is the box office open?: Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It also opens two hours before each performance.

What if I haven't bought a ticket yet? Try Ticketmaster.com for daily updates or download the "Hamilton" app and try your luck at $10 lottery tickets.

Is "Hamilton" appropriate for kids? There is some strong language so it is recommended for ages 10 and older. Children do need their own ticket.

How long is “Hamilton”? It is presented in two 75-minute acts with a 15-minute intermission.

How early should I arrive: Arrive downtown about an hour before your performance. The shows are full, if not sold out, so you'll need that extra time to deal with heavy traffic and find parking. You’ll also need time to go through security (see below). One idea to beat the traffic is to arrive early enough to enjoy a meal or a drink downtown.

What can I eat and drink in Shea's? Concession items including snacks and candy are sold in the lobby area before performances and at intermission.

Beer, wine and cocktails are available, but can't be taken into the theater.

Shea's Bistro & Bar serves starting at 5 p.m. for evening performances and two hours before matinees, offering a prix-fixe menu ($30) with a "Hamilton" theme; a kids menu with food like mac and cheese ($8) and chicken fingers ($9); plus alcoholic beverages.

What are my transportation and parking options? Park-and-ride lots, ride share and Metro Rail are a few ways to avoid traffic hassles. (If you are doing ride share, use this address for Shea's: 439 Pearl St.).

Street parking is along Pearl, Main and Washington streets if you arrive super early. There are privately owned parking lots on Pearl and Washington streets, but be prepared to pay.

When do the doors open?: Lobby doors open 60 minutes before each performance. The seating area opens 30 minutes before showtime. Performances start on time. If you arrive late, you will be seated at the discretion of house management. Re-entry is limited and can only be done through the Shea’s box office. You will need your ticket.

Security and restricted items: There will be a security inspection which includes the use of metal wands. Restricted items include cameras with detachable lenses, backpacks, oversized bags (larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 10 inches), alcohol, water bottles, food and, yes it must be said, weapons. Photography and video recording is prohibited.

Questions? Email: patronservices@sheas.org.