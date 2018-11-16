Girl Scouts of WNY appoints new CEO

The board of Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Friday it appointed a new chief executive officer to replace Judith Cranston, who announced plans to retire in 2019.

Alison Wilcox, chief operating officer of Girl Scouts of Western New York, has served nearly a decade of her career working in executive functions with Girl Scouts, at the local and national levels, according to the organization.

A formal handover of Cranston's duties will be completed in January, according to Lettie Chilson, chairwoman of the board of the Girl Scouts of Western New York.

"The future of Girl Scouts of Western New York under Alison's leadership will bring a wealth of new energy and new ideas to the table," Chilson said in a statement.

Cranston led the council, as chief operating officer and then CEO, for 3 1/2 years.