Smiles at Shea's Shopping Soiree

Photo: 1 / 111

Buffalonians took advantage of a chance to get holiday shopping done by exploring the local vendors at Shea's Shopping Soiree on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Shea's Performing Arts Center. There was free food, a cash bar and more than 60 local businesses strewn around the venue's lobby and theater space.