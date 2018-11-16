Subscribe Today
Canisius falls to rival Niagara, 5-2.
Niagara Purple Eagles defenseman Chris Harpur scores a goal against Canisius Golden Griffins goaltender Blake Weyrick in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Purple Eagles forward Reed Robinson takes a shot on Canisius Golden Griffins goaltender Blake Weyrick.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Purple Eagles defenseman Noah Delmas beats Canisius defenseman Logan Gestro to the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara defenseman Noah Delmas scores a goal against Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Dylan McLaughlin skates up the ice with the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara forward Eric Cooley clears the puck in front of Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick makes a save in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick makes a save against Niagara forward Kris Spriggs in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara Purple Eagles forward Reed Robinson beats Canisius forward J.D. Pogue to the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson makes a save in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Dylan McLaughlin beats Niagara forward Johnny Curran to the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Dylan McLaughlin beats Niagara forward Kris Spriggs to the puck.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara Purple Eagles forward Reed Robinson beats Canisius Golden Griffins forward Matt Hoover to the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins defenseman Logan Gestro (4) hammers Niagara Purple Eagles forward Ryan Cox (2) into the boards in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius Golden Griffins forward Austin Alger scores a goal against Niagara Purple Eagles goaltender Brian Wilson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Austin Alger scores a goal against Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Canisius forward Austin Alger scores a goal against Niagara goaltender Brian Wilson in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Friday, November 16, 2018
Canisius falls to rival Niagara, 5-2.
