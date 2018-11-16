FRANCESCUTTI, Deborah A.

FRANCESCUTTI - Deborah A. Of Tonawanda, November 14, 2018. Mother of Nick Francescutti and Tony (Lindsay) Francescutti and her beautiful granddaughter Rae Juliet; sister, Laura (Keith) Schessl; brother, William Stout, survive her, as well as many other caring relatives; predeceased by sister Carolyn Murray. Friends may call at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, Saturday, November 17th from 2 to 4 PM, with a short service to follow at 4 PM. Funeral Services will be held with Chaplain Bob Fink officiating. Memorials would be greatly appreciated by the family to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227.