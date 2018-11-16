Four arrested in Olean following police drug raid

Four people were arrested Thursday in a police drug raid at a residence in Olean, according to the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.

Candy L. Leon, 51, of Salamanca, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Also arrested were Patricia A. Manning, 33, Jamie L. Richter, 53, and Jeffrey M. Richter, 36, all of South Union Street in Olean, at the residence where law enforcement executed a search warrant. Each was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

Law enforcement seized about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Richter and Jeffrey Richter were issued appearance tickets and released, police said. Manning was issued an appearance ticket, but held in police custody. Leon was held in Olean city jail pending arraignment, police said.