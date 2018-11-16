Former Buffalo Police headquarters will go up for sale Nov. 26

The City of Buffalo will begin accepting formal offers for the former police headquarters at 74 Franklin St. on Nov. 26, officials announced Friday.

The initial asking price for the four-story building located downtown at Franklin and Church streets will be $3,050,000, officials said at a news conference.

Both the police and fire departments recently moved each of their headquarters into the former Michael J. Dillon federal courthouse at 68 Court St. The fire department was located at 195 Court.