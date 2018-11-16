Share this article

Caitlin Deibel wears a favorite outfit in the conservatory at Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House. The once-demolished conservatory was reconstructed in recent years along with the pergola and carriage house, as part of the Martin House $50 million restoration. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Fashion Friday: Meet a marketing manager who wears a 'dad hat'

Name: Caitlin Deibel, 31.

Who she is: Marketing manager at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway, since 2016. She has a bachelor of fine arts degree in fashion design from Syracuse University, with a minor in communications. She’s also a visual artist.

What she’s wearing: A Pendleton quilted barn coat with plaid lining from eBay; First Standard Co. men’s jeans with rolled-up cuffs she bought at the Brooklyn Denim Co. in Brooklyn; American Apparel suspenders; Lands’ End long-sleeve T-shirt; a scarf she bought in Oaxaca, Mexico; Miraculous Medal on necklace chain; Vans SK8-HI sneakers; a “dad hat” printed with the word Lincoln, the art magazine she started with friends while living in Los Angeles.

Signature pieces: “My uniform is good denim, sneakers and definitely a hat,” she said.

Fashion statement: “My style is classic and practical, and because of my background in fashion design, I like things that are really well made,” she said.

Last purchase: “I just bought ASOS faux-leather boots that have elastic socks, almost like a ponte knit fabric, attached to them so the cold and snow won’t get in.”

In the market for: “A thick wool pinstripe pantsuit in navy with an oversized jacket and tapered pant. I have been thrifting but haven’t found one yet,” she said.

Deibel in the Barton House, which reopened in August after a $2 million historic restoration. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

 

Her hat. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

 

Her sneakers. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)

Susan Martin – Susan Martin is Home & Style editor at The Buffalo News. She is a native of Western New York and graduated from St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University.
