Duplicate Bridge: Nov. 17, 2018

Unit championship games, offering extra points, will be held today, Saturday, Nov. 17, at noon at the Bridge Center of Buffalo and the Airport Bridge Club and at 1 p.m. at Lockport Duplicate Bridge.

The Airport Bridge Club awards extra points at all its games Monday, Nov. 19, to next Saturday, Nov. 24. The club is closed on Thanksgiving.

The annual Unit 116 meeting and game will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 2, in Rescue Fire Hall, 1241 Strad Ave., North Tonawanda. Deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, Nov. 29. For tickets, call 633-5680 or click this link.

The District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC), which awards silver points for play at ACBL sanctioned clubs, will be held Monday, Dec. 3, to Saturday, Dec. 9. The Airport Bridge Club will offer two STaC games daily, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh and Jay Levy, who won the most points among players from Buffalo at last weekend’s Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., Fall Sectional Tournament. They each earned 20.78 points and tied for fifth overall.

Meanwhile, top players from Buffalo at the Finger Lakes Sectional Tournament in Waterloo last weekend were Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler. They earned 3.41 points and tied for 36th overall.

Tournament calendar

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 8, 2019. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of Nov. 5 to Nov. 11

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Barbara Libby and Ed Morgan, 66.67%; B: Allen Beroza and Bob Sommerstein, 65.73%; C: (tie) Judy Kaprove and Nadine Stein, June Feuerstein and Marilyn Sultz, 47.02%; east-west, A/B: Florence Boyd and Bob Kaprove, 58.80%; C: Joyce Greenspan and Gay Simpson, 46.68%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, 71.67%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 54.58%; B/C: Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 49.58%; east-west, A: Sandi England and Liz Clark, 57.50%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 55.83%; B/C: Bob Kaprove and David Donaldson, 50.83%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Denise Slattery and Bob Linn, 63.75%; B/C: Eva Schmidt and Joyce Greenspan, 51.67%; east-west, A: Alan Greer and John Ziemer, 62.92%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 56.25%; B: Ed Morgan and Bill Boardman, 52.08%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Martha and John Welte, 63.75%; Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 60.83%; B: Bob Linn and Mike Ryan, 54.58%; C: David Donaldson and Allen Beroza, 45%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 58.75%; B/C: Sandi England and John Kirsits, 55.42%; Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 49.58%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Barbara Libby and Mike Silverman, 62.15%; Denise Slattery and Bob Linn, 60.87%; B/C: Usha Khurana and Mary Terraa, 46.68%; east-west, A: Martha and John Welte, 62.35%; John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 58.38%; Liz Clark and Joanne LaFay, 50.64%; B/C: Gay Simpson and Margaret Zhou, 50.35%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 57.86%; Paula Salamone and partner, 55.71%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 53.96%; B: John Kirsits and Cleveland Fleming, 51.79%; C: Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 48.61%; Pawan Matta and Jim Easton, 48.02%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 57.90%; B/C: Marcie Frankel and Judy Katz, 54.85%; east-west, A: Judy Reich and Sandra Morrison, 59.10%; B: Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 56.97%; C: Pat Truell and Paul Ziebarth, 50.89%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Jay Levy and Bill Rushmore, 60%; B: Liz Clark and Elaine Universal, 57.04%; (tie) John Bava and Stan Kozlowski, Gary Schmitt and Tova Reinhorn, 50.37%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A: Bill Rich and Richard McGowan, 59.52%; Gene Nowatniak and Chip Kean, 59.23%; B: Rose Bochiechio and Janie Polk, 52.68%; (tie) Natalie Abramson and Marge Plumb, Susan Levy and Sandra Morrison, 48.51%; east-west, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 63.99%; B/C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 53.27%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Cathy Majewski and Vince Taeger, 70.14%; (tie) Art Morth and Bill Rushmore, Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 59.72%; B: Penny and Peter Shui, 59.03%; C: Henry Chudy and Peter Patterson, 47.22%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 56%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 55.40%; Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 55.11%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 60%; B: Paul Morgante and Rajarshi Roy, 58%; Penny and Peter Shui, 57%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 59.38%; (tie) Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, Bob and Joan Ciszak, 54.17%; Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 52.08%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Jack Cukierman and Art Morth, 66%; Ron Fill and Al Dickman, 62.5%; Mike and Vince Taeger, 58.1%; Bill Rich and Bob Lederhouse, 48.9%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 60.42%; Dan Blatz and Gwilym Brick, 54.17%; Jim and Paula Jones, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – John and Barbara Scott, 59.72%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 59.03%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 53.47%; Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, 50.69%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 61%; Marian Morber and Rolene Pozarny, 56%; east-west, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 73%; Kokila G. Chheda and Prem Lata Maheshwari, 62%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Marion Morber, 56%; Dave Stroud and Chuck Heimerl, 55%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 51%; (tie) Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, David Young and Tim Hartnett, 50.5%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 55.7%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 50%; east-west, Harry Metcalf and Bob Kaiser, 59.1%; Vera Arrison and Mary Kloepfer, 46.6%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, 64%; George Dorigo and Bob Stroman, 55%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 53%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 64.2%; Carmella Losi and Vinny Lojacono, 54.2%; east-west, Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 63.3%; Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 59.2%.

