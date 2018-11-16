David's Bridal confirms it will file for bankruptcy

David's Bridal has confirmed it will soon file for bankruptcy.

The bridal gown retail chain has two stores in Western New York, in Tonawanda and Hamburg.

The company said it will continue to operate during its bankruptcy and that sales, orders and store operations will not be affected.

The company has already reached agreements with its lenders to reduce its heavy debt load by $400 million. It was acquired by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in in 2012 for about $1.05 billion.

David's Bridal cited changing customer preferences for less traditional wedding garb.