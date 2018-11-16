CARLSON, Joanne (Miller)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Gordon L. Carlson; loving mother of Debra (Gene) Monesi, Gordon Carlson, Kristin (Kenneth) Rohloff, and Dale Herschel; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Gordon Jr., Matthew, Samantha, Nathan, Zachary, and the late Kenneth Jr.; adored great-grandmother of Colin; dearest sister of Howard (Cindy) Miller; also survived nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 1-5 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Prospect Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com