Caplugs expands into Europe through acquisition

Caplugs, a North Buffalo maker of plastic components, is expanding into Europe through an acquisition.

Caplugs bought LoVen Special Products, a vinyl dip molder based in the Netherlands, with 17 employees. Terms were not disclosed.

Caplugs has 343 employees in Buffalo among 1,647 at its operations worldwide. The company makes plastic components for a variety of industries, including automotive, medical and energy uses.

Caplugs has four facilities in the United States and two in China.