[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen beat teammates in pingpong left-handed while injured

When Barstool Sports threw its pre-draft support behind Josh Allen, the site lauded him for everything from height and hand size to how good he looks in shorts. "Great at pingpong" didn't make the list, but according to an article about the table tennis culture in the Bills locker room, it certainly could have.

Allen's prowess at pingpong was exemplified by this nugget: While he has been recovering from a sprained ligament in his right elbow, Allen has faced teammates left-handed – and won.

Allen asked that the teammates he beat not be named to spare them the humiliation, but the story says a member of the team's PR staff apparently confirmed Allen won the matches with his opposite hand.

For those of you wondering, Kyle Williams is the Bills' resident pingpong champion. His title is undisputed since Nick O'Leary's departure.

Bills' pass-rush dips slightly in rankings, heads into bye as top-10 unit: The Bills are getting pressure on the quarterback on 36.5 percent of dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Bettors Guide to Week 11: The Chiefs-Rams game could be off the charts, Milt Northrop wrote. The over/under was set at 63, which was the highest on record.

Don Beebe named head coach at Division III Aurora University: Beebe, the former Bills receiver most remembered for his hustle play in Super Bowl XXVII that saved a touchdown, will now coach in the college ranks after a successful run as a high school coach in Illinois.

Ex-Bill Charlie Rogers wields sword at youth basketball event, arrested for making threats: Yikes. Hoping Rogers gets the help he needs.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.