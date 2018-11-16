BEATY, Betty J. (Ullrich)

BEATY - Betty J. (nee Ullrich)

November 15, 2018, age 92, beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Beaty. Dear mother of Diane (Gary) Paa and David (Sandra) Beaty. Grandmother of Ashley (Paul) Snyder, IV; great- grandmother of Paul Snyder, V. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday, November 18, 2018, from 5-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor ner Hopkins), where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Betty's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com