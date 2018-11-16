BAUER, Frederick J., Sr.

BAUER - Frederick J., Sr. Of Lakeview entered into rest November 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Michalski) Bauer; devoted father of Frederick, Jr. (Juanita) Bauer and Michael J. Bauer; cherished grandfather of Christina and Victoria Bauer; loving son of the late Richard M., Sr. and Bertha Bauer; dear brother of Albert (Suzanne) Bauer and the late Richard, Jr. (Barbara) Bauer; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3660 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-4 PM and Monday from 3-7 PM, where prayers will be said on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church at 10 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Bauer was a Veteran of the US Army. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com