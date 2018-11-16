BALLISTREA, Gloria L. (Cole)

November 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Alexander S. Ballistrea; dearest mother of Michael J. (Renee), John T. (Karen), Rich L. (Margi) Ballistrea, and Ann Marie (Anthony, Jr.) Lattuca; dear grandmother of Nicholas (Jodie), Michael A. (Kristen) Ballistrea, Kiki (Josh) Underwood, Korena (James) Griffo, Chelsea (Eric) Pelkey, Anthony (Samantha), Alessandra Lattuca, and Michael P. Ballistrea; step-grandmother of Jesse Sommer, Nikki Smigielski, Dominick, Lucas, Giovanni, Xavier, Maverick, Michael James (MJ), James, Giavanni, Jaxson, and Cameron; sister of Ralph A. (late June) Cole, late Mary (late Leonard) Palaszewski, and the late Leo (late Ruth) Cole; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Saturday at 8:30 AM and in St. Martha's Church at 9:30 AM. Family present Friday 1-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.