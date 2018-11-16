Amherst to pay $30,000 for 'horrendous' injuries caused by broken drainpipe

An Amherst man who suffered lacerations and a painful infection after gashing his leg on an exposed drainpipe is in line to receive a $30,000 settlement from the town.

Carlton Ullrich said he fell over a jagged metal drainpipe, owned by the town, next to his home at Randwood Drive and Hopkins Road in November 2014.

Ullrich's lawsuit, filed in 2015 against the town and Erie County, contends he was badly scarred and suffered hives, inflammation and swelling. Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa said the "horrendous" wound required 25 stitches and Ullrich developed a severe sepsis infection.

The county is not paying anything in the settlement, Sliwa said. Attorney Rodger P. Doyle Jr. represented Ullrich and George W. Collins Jr. represented the town. The Town Board could approve the settlement at Monday's meeting.