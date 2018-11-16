Aldi begins home grocery delivery via Instacart

No-frills Aldi grocery stores have added a major frill.

The chain now offers home delivery in the Buffalo Niagara market via third-party company Instacart.

Customers can place orders and pay using the Instacart app or online at Instacart.com/aldi, then have the groceries delivered to their doors.

First-time Instacart users in the Buffalo market will receive $10 off their first three Aldi orders of $35 or more with the code ALDIDELIVERY465.

Aldi charges a delivery fee of $5.99 per order, and products tend to cost about 15 percent more apiece in the app. Instacart memberships also are available for an annual price of $99 (down from $149), which offers unlimited free delivery on purchases of $35 or more.