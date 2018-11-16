Adam Zyglis Cartoon Caption Contest: November 2018 winners

There was an abundance of witty captions this time around, pushing the bounty well past 600. This cornucopia of cleverness, if you will, was stuffed with Thanksgiving puns, football references and shrink jokes. The winning captions threaded the needle on more than one of these themes.

The most popular play was to reference Coach McDermott’s “Process,” and many singled out a certain (former) Bills quarterback. Without further ado, the results of this process:

First Place

“Pardon me, I’m a Bills fan.” — Courtney Kelly, Clarence

Second Place

“Relax, Peterman can't hurt you in here.” — Maria Patti, Williamsville

Third Place

“’Let’s do shots of brine!’ they said. ‘It’s all part of the tailgating fun!’ they said.” — Michele Then, Buffalo

Finalists

"Vontae, why did you quit at halftime?" — Bill Gunn, Lancaster

"I'm afraid you're only going to make it to the Supper Bowl this year" — Ida Maria Pannozzo, Lewiston

“They told me I had to watch the tape, but Doc, it was a Julia Childs Thanksgiving special!” — Stan Wiles, Williamsville

"Doc, do you really think I suffer from a persecution complex?" — Laurie McPherson, Lancaster

"My 'Go Bills!' cheer has morphed into a series of gobbles. Is there any cure, Doc?" — Tim Hartigan, Buffalo

“So the Bills give you the 'Trots?'" — Kent Lorene, Buffalo

"It's a recurring nightmare, Doc. They knock the stuffing out of us, and tear us apart." — Dennis J. Richards, Buffalo

"Doc you have to help me to stop 'Trusting the Process'-cold turkey!!!" — Robert A Flowers, Cheektowaga

"Some game days I just don't feel like dressing!" — Susan Uba, Buffalo

"I have a feeling of impending doom" — Alice Smith, Niagara Falls

"...then Farmer McDermott said 'Trust the Processing!'" — Eric Ando, Hamburg