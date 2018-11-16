106-home Lewiston subdivision wins final approval

The Lewiston Town Board voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a 106-lot subdivision – 90 patio homes and 16 townhouse units – to be built by Rubino Brothers Construction in the southwest part of town.

Work is expected to begin next year on the largest new subdivision in Lewiston in decades. Supervisor Steve Broderick said the project in effect completes a development begun by others in the 1980s. Rubino Brothers bought the property two years ago.

The plan includes three new streets: Hidden Creek Lane, an entrance to the subdivision from Upper Mountain Road; The Village Green, an entrance from Bronson Drive; and Glen Iris Way, within the subdivision.

Rubino Brothers said it will donate five acres of land to Niagara Frontier Bible Church for an expanded playground.