ZUGGER, Henry L. "Hank"

November 14, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary (nee Watkins) Zugger.; devoted father of Rev. Christopher L. Zugger of Albuquerque, NM, Elizabeth A. (Richard) DiChristina and Pamela J. (late Ronald) Baia; loving grandfather of Rebecca and Rene' Baia. Survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. Friday from 4-8 PM, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.) at 9:30 AM. Hank was a retired Detective Lieutenant of the Juvenile Department of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, Crossing Guard at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church and a Marine Corps Veteran of World War II. The family would like to thank Hospice and all the aides that gave him loving care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Hank's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com