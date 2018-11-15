ZIPP, Arlene A. (Eckl)

November 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Zipp; dear sister of the late Donald J. (Henrietta "Henny") Eckl; loving aunt of Donna (Mark) Fahey, James (Nancy) Eckl, Janet (Ed) Peterson, and Margaret (Steve) Luebbert; also survived by grand-nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie), where services will be held at 7:30 PM. Arlene was a former employee of Loblaws Corp. and Town of Lancaster. She was a member of the Red Hats Society, Lancaster Civic Club, and Lancaster Food Pantry. Flowers are gratefully declined, in lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.