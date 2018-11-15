Win friends and influence your Twitter followers with some 'Hamilton' trivia

So, you’ve managed to find and afford a ticket or two to “Hamilton,” the hottest theater ticket in Buffalo at least since Katharine Cornell’s “Cleopatra” in 1947.

Congratulations. You’re clearly a very impressive person.

But what now?

If you want to impress a date with your superior “Hamilton” knowledge, astound your friends with theatrical savvy or just try not to seem clueless when someone asks you about the show, here are a few pieces of trivia to file away for the right occasion:

Alexander Hamilton is modeled, in part, on Tupac Shakur. As composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda told The News in 2010, while he was working on an early version of the show: "This is literally a guy who saved his own life on the strength of his writing and destroyed it on the same strength of his writing," he said. "While [Jefferson] was president, he had sort of an epic, Tupac-esque beef with Jefferson for the entire time, except the fight wasn't about who was the better rapper or who was the better clique, it was about, what is this country about? That's so much more interesting, to write battle-raps about that."