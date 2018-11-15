Seasonal parking rules take effect in Buffalo

Winter parking restrictions on Metro Bus routes in the City of Buffalo are now in effect, meaning there is no parking on any bus route from 1:30 to 7 a.m., city officials announced.

The seasonal parking restrictions, which took effect Thursday, allow crews to plow snow and salt city streets. They remain in effect through April 1.

In addition, alternate-side parking regulations must be followed, Mayor Byron W. Brown said.

"Cooperation from residents and businesses is critically important in assisting city crews so they can quickly and effectively clear snow from roadways and restore normal driving conditions," Brown said.