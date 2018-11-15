Sabres hit season-high rating for win over Lightning

It has been a year of TV revivals and the Buffalo Sabres’ on-ice revival is becoming one of the most popular programs in Western New York.

The Sabres' turnaround has made their games must-see TV for local sports fans again.

The National Hockey League team’s 2-1 victory Tuesday over a first-place Tampa Bay Lightning team hit a season-high rating of 9.7 on NBCSN, which was a half a point higher than the team received for its disappointing 4-0 season opening loss to Boston on MSG.

To put Tuesday's rating in even more perspective, the only program on a popular broadcast network night that had a higher rating Tuesday was “NCIS,” which has long been one of the most popular hourlong programs nationally and in Western New York for years. It had a 10.1 live and same day rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4). The previous original episode of “NCIS” had about a 13 rating at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Sabres game also beat NBC’s most popular hour entertainment program, “This Is Us,” which had a 7.9 live and same day rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate.

“The Conners,” the ABC series that was spun off from last year's revival of “Roseanne,” has lost steam locally. It had only a 4.7 live and same day rating at 8 p.m. Tuesday on WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

Of course, all the Tuesday entertainment programs can get hefty additional viewing up to seven days later via DVRs, On Demand and network websites.

Sporting events generally rely on live viewing and get little extra viewing afterward.

