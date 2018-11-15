RUTHERFORD, John D., Jr.

RUTHERFORD - John D., Jr. November 14, 2018, of Clarence Center, age 52; beloved husband of Jeannine (nee Hartke); dear father of Alexis Majewski, Matthew Majewski and Mariana Rutherford; loving son of John D. Rutherford, Sr. and Judith Veltman; brother of Jill Davis, Jane (Doug) Zimmerman and Jeff (Angela) Rutherford; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity Church, 8500 Main St., at Harris Hill Road, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. John was a Dairy Economist for the Dairy Farmers of America. Syracuse, NY. Donations to Hospice Buffalo appreciated. Condolences online at www.pacerfuneralhome.com