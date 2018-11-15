RUDA, Mary J. (Nitkowski)

Age 98, November 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Ruda; dearest sister of Elizabeth Kania, Frank Nitkowski, Dorothy Resutek and Anna Krolikowski; predeceased by 7 siblings; survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) Saturday at 8:45 AM and in St. John Kanty R.C. Church at 9:30 AM. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mary owned and operated Parke Beauty Shoppe for over 40 years and was a member of the St. John Kanty Choir. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.