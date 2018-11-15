Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 15, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to children’s book author Daniel Pinkwater, born on this date in 1941, “Today is the yesterday you won’t remember tomorrow.”

STAMPS OF APPROVAL – A dozen vendors will offer a variety of stamps and collectibles when the Buffalo Stamp Club holds its 14th annual Autumn Stamp Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. Post 6251, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga.

Experienced collectors will be on hand to answer questions. Admission, parking and door prizes are free. There also will be free stamps for kids. For more info, call George Gates at 633-8358 or visit buffalostampclub.org.

TRY YOUR LUCK – More than 300 gifts and gift certificates will be offered in a basket raffle as St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church holds its annual Ukrainian Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Matthew Glab Post, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Drawing is at 4 p.m. Sunday There also will be homemade baked goods and Ukrainian foods. For info, call 852-7566.

Amherst Presbyterian Church, 151 S. Youngs Road, Amherst, holds a basket raffle and silent auction from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Holy Family Learning Center hosts a meat raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish Hall, 1339 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. Doors open at 6. Admission is $10, $8 advance, and includes beer, pop and two slices of pizza. For info, call Sarah Hammer at 818-7446.

The Cambria Volunteer Fire Company, 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Cambria, holds its annual Turkey Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Turkey, pork and beef loin raffles start at 7. Admission is free.

STOP AND SHOP – Wayside Presbyterian Church, 5017 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, holds a Holiday Shopping Spree and Food Fair from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

A Thanksgiving Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg. Veterans Outreach also will be on hand to provide assistance to vets.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 70 Adam St., City of Tonawanda, holds a gently used jewelry and accessory sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Admission is $3 and includes coffee and a breakfast goodie. Kids under 12 are free.

The JFK Varsity Club holds its annual Autumn Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at John F. Kennedy High School, 305 Cayuga Creek Road, Cheektowaga.

Payne Avenue Christian Church, 1459 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, holds a Vendor and Crafter Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There also will be a vendor-sponsored raffle.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda holds its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Lancaster Unleashed hosts its second annual Shopping Unleashed craft and vendor show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Mary’s High School, 142 Laverack Ave. Lancaster. Admission is free.

