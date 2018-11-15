'Queen City Pop-Up' picks four stores for holiday edition

Four local retailers were selected for the 2018 Holiday Edition of "Queen City Pop-Up" at the Shops at Market Arcade, 617 Main St.

Their offerings include handmade and custom bow ties, clothing, handbags, home goods and personalized gift box sets, said Mayor Byron W. Brown, who joined representatives from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. Wednesday to announce the winners:

Classic Knot

Lily & Grey

Things N Time

Urban Soul Closet

The retailers will set up shop, rent-free, through Christmas Eve. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Queen City Pop-Up encourages retail activity along Main Street downtown by creating new "pop-up" shops featuring local retailers to inspire them to locate their businesses there.

Thirty-three retailers have completed the program.