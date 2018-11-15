PORPILIA, Dorothy Theresa (Kozian)

Of Hamburg, NY. November 10, 2018, at age 89. Wife of the late Dominic; mother of the late Matthew (Cindy), Catherine (Dean) Jewart, Marie (Glenn) Myers, Paula, Susan Lord, Joanne Pepin, and Marc (Amy); sister of the late Henry (Delphine) Kozian and Rosalie (Louis) Lamphear; grandma of 11 and great-grandma of 4. Graveside services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations online to the St. Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org.