PAWELCZYK, Geraldine (Fitz)

PAWELCZYK - Geraldine (nee Fitz)

November 13, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Brownie Pawelczyk; dearest mother of Kathy (Dan) Schafer and the late James (Jeannie) Pawelczyk; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday from 4-7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9 AM in St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church.