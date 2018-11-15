Pat Metheny will bring new project featuring drummer Nate Smith to Asbury Hall @ Babeville

Like all great band leaders throughout the history of jazz, Pat Metheny has long been savvy enough to keep his ear to the ground, to remain open to new ideas, and to work with fresh blood. It’s a philosophy that has served the multiple Gold Album-awarded, 20-time Grammy winner incredibly well.

For his new project – Pat Metheny Side Eye, which he has described as a new playing environment that will provide “an ongoing setting to feature a rotating cast of new and upcoming musicians who have particularly caught my interest along the way” - Metheny has enlisted the talents of Blue Note recording artist and keyboardist James Francies (the Roots, Chris Dave & the Drumhedz, Chris Potter) and one of the most exciting drummers currently holding a pair of sticks, Nate Smith (Chris Potter, Dave Holland, Ravi Coltrane, John Patitucci, Joe Jackson). This vibrant new band will perform at 8 p.m. March 31 at Asbury Hall at Babeville

Tickets ($60-$75, Ticketfly.com) go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16. Don’t sleep on this.