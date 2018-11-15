One of the South Grand Island Bridges is closed this weekend

Only one Grand Island Bridge is open to I-190 traffic traveling between the Town of Tonawanda and Grand Island this weekend.

The southbound south Grand Island Bridge was closed to traffic as of 5 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday, the Thruway Authority announced.

Both northbound and southbound I-190 traffic are reduced to a single lane over the South Bridge that usually carries only northbound traffic.

The closure is in order to conduct road surface work with specialized equipment that grinds the roadway, which the authority said "will increase safety during inclement weather."

"The southbound South Grand Island Bridge will have a more uniform deck profile and a higher quality, smoother riding surface for motorists once completed," the authority said in a news release.

Motorists should expect delays and the authority encourages the use of alternate routes.