On your mark, get set ... shop! WNY malls release Black Friday hours

Planning your Black Friday shopping trips for next week?

Buffalo Niagara shopping malls have released their Black Friday hours.

Just two of them are open on Thanksgiving this year, but they will make up for it with early openings Friday morning.

Boulevard Mall

Closed Thanksgiving

Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Eastern Hills Mall

Closed Thanksgiving

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

Open 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving

Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

McKinley Mall

Closed Thanksgiving

Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Walden Galleria