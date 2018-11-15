On your mark, get set ... shop! WNY malls release Black Friday hours
Planning your Black Friday shopping trips for next week?
Buffalo Niagara shopping malls have released their Black Friday hours.
Just two of them are open on Thanksgiving this year, but they will make up for it with early openings Friday morning.
Boulevard Mall
- Closed Thanksgiving
- Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
Eastern Hills Mall
- Closed Thanksgiving
- Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
- Open 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving
- Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday
McKinley Mall
- Closed Thanksgiving
- Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Walden Galleria
- Open 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving
- Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday
