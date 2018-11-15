Share this article

The Walden Galleria will open at 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

On your mark, get set ... shop! WNY malls release Black Friday hours

Planning your Black Friday shopping trips for next week?

Buffalo Niagara shopping malls have released their Black Friday hours.

Just two of them are open on Thanksgiving this year, but they will make up for it with early openings Friday morning.

Boulevard Mall

  • Closed Thanksgiving
  • Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Eastern Hills Mall

  • Closed Thanksgiving
  • Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

  • Open 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving
  • Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday

McKinley Mall

  • Closed Thanksgiving
  • Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Walden Galleria

  • Open 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving
  • Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday
Samantha Christmann – Samantha Christmann covers retail for The Buffalo News and writes the Discount Diva column.
