Niagara Falls man charged with striking deputy's car in stolen vehicle

A Niagara Falls man driving what authorities said was a stolen vehicle and his passenger were arrested after the vehicle struck an Erie County Sheriff deputy's vehicle and then crashed into a ditch on Grand Island.

The incident happened about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, when a sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle driving recklessly on the I-190 near the Grand Island Boulevard exit, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver, identified as Jeremiah Martin, no age given, made an illegal U-turn into the parking lot of a coffee shop on Grand Island Boulevard. When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, Martin tried driving away. That was when the deputy's vehicle was hit and the other vehicle – reported stolen in Niagara Falls on Nov. 1 – ended up in a ditch, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Martin was charged with two felonies – criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property – along with six misdemeanors and four vehicle and traffic violations. He was held on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond. The passenger, Benathan Cook, 20, also was charged.