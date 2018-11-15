Moot Senior Center reopens after $500,000 renovation

The Moot Senior Center reopened Thursday after a nearly yearlong renovation to make it handicapped accessible and to redo all of the bathrooms and add a shower room and laundry space for seniors who need assistance.

The center at 292 High St. serves as a hub of the Fruit Belt, hosting community organizations while also providing senior citizens with 4,000 to 5,000 hot meals annually plus services ranging from health care and nutrition to transportation and a community garden. About 500 seniors use the center each year, administrators said.

The renovation was funded through a $1 million federal grant the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers obtained for work at Moot and at the Neighborhood House, with about half of the money going to each facility.