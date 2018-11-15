McLAURIN, Michelle Christine Louise

McLAURIN, Michelle Christine Louise - March 5, 2005 - November 15, 2017. Thank you God for the gift you loaned us, an elite angel out of your Heavenly places. She lived an inspired life, filled with prayer. Her mother, Joyce Michelle and dad, J.L. McLaurin, will always thank God for her. She helped in the book, "Our Father Whom is in Heaven." Thank you Jesus Christ for her and beloved family. We will never forget you.