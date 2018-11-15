Man who sold drugs to federal informant pleads guilty to drug possession

A Buffalo man who sold drugs to a federal informant pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to felony charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on four separate occasions Charles Watkins, 36, sold one ounce of cocaine to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration informant on Buffalo's West Side. For each sale, Watkins received $1,100 cash, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In an unrelated case, Watkins also pleaded to another charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. In September 2017, police recovered more than an ounce of cocaine, $25,000 cash and drug paraphernalia from Watkins' Baynes Street residence, prosecutors said.

Watkins faces a maximum of 64 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 2.