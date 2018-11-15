Man who pleaded guilty to rape sentenced to 21 years in prison

A confessed rapist who was identified by forensic DNA analysis was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia to 21 years in prison followed by 25 years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Anthony Burse, 25, pleaded guilty in August to one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree sexual abuse for crimes he committed in September 2017, prosecutors said.

According to authorities, Burse broke into a North Street apartment, threatened to slit the female victim’s throat and raped her. After the sexual assault, he stole cash, a cellphone and various contents from the victim’s wallet, prosecutors said.