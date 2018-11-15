LOVE, Nanci Ann (Marshall)

Of Hamburg, NY, died at home after an 18-month battle with mesothelioma. She was born on March 31, 1957 to her late parents Robert and Loretta Marshall (nee Asante), and spent the majority of her life in the Southtowns of Buffalo, NY. She was a graduate of Trocaire College, and worked proudly as a Registered Nurse for 26 years. She was a faithful follower of Jesus, seeking to know Him and draw others to Him by her ability to care for those who were in need. She is survived by Thomas Love, her husband of 40 years, and their four "jewels," and their spouses, Katie and Curt Bower, Bethany and Adam Fry, Sarah and Ethan Willistein, and Abbey and Josh Brown. She was the sweetest of Nanas to Samantha, Thomas, Benjamin, Max, Harris, Maggie, Eden, and Baby Willistein (due April 2019). She was a cherished and loyal sister to five siblings and their spouses, Kathleen and Ed Baldwin, Bob and Denny Marshall, Lori and Fred Williams, Patti and Brian Harral, and Amy and Chris Boswell. She was loved by her siblings-in-law, Nick Ciavarella, Ken and Barb Love, Lory and Ed Restivo, and Maryellen and Mark Amadori. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Sharon (Nick) Ciavarella, and her parents-in-law Joseph and Anne Love (nee DePasquale). She was an aunt and cousin to countless others, and known as Mama Love to so many who came to have her Sunday sauce. Her lifelong friends Judy Campanella and Kristin Pawlaczyk were by her side through her diagnosis and at the end of her life, sharing their love and making her laugh, and we know she was welcomed to heaven by her late dear friend Sharon Wright. Many, many other friends offered support and companionship throughout her illness, for which she was so grateful. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am in the chapel at Watermark Wesleyan Church (McKinley Pkwy. and Bayview Rd.), on Saturday, November 17, 2018, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate your time and resources to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, in Buffalo, NY, or to an individual in your life who may be in need. Take care of each other. Be kind.