Share this article

print logo

Lockdown lifted at Mercy Hospital

| Published | Updated

A lockdown Thursday at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo has been lifted, according to a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Melanie Griffis, the hospital's manager of public relations, said hospital officials were notified at about 7:30 p.m. of a possible shooting near the hospital.

"Our security and our administration chose to go on precautionary lockdown just as an extra safety and security measure," Griffis said.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 8 p.m.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment