Lockdown lifted at Mercy Hospital

A lockdown Thursday at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo has been lifted, according to a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Melanie Griffis, the hospital's manager of public relations, said hospital officials were notified at about 7:30 p.m. of a possible shooting near the hospital.

"Our security and our administration chose to go on precautionary lockdown just as an extra safety and security measure," Griffis said.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 8 p.m.